PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With days away from the Super Bowl, it was time to strike up the band at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School.

On Friday, students capped off a week of Eagles excitement with an afternoon flag football game.

“So excited, we usually wear uniforms, so just dressing down and being with the whole school, it’s a lot of fun,” said Lauren Infantolino.

School officials have used Eagles pride to promote school pride.

Questions Surround Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

“The build-up for this day has been crazy. The kids have been asking for two weeks, ‘What are we going to do for the Super Bowl? Are we going to have off if they win?’ It’s been great,” said Angelo Milicia, head of Bishop Eustace School.

“Everyone is really big Eagles fans and all week they’ve been wanting to have a dress down day and stuff so when they announced that it was a pep rally it made everyone more excited,” said Lauren Davis.

New Jersey Health Officials Ask Super Bowl Fans To Stay Home If Sick

Senior Zachary Thelen says the Super Bowl is all he and his friends have been talking about all week and they’ve been dying to let out that pent-up energy.

“I’m at an all-time high. I mean we can’t ask for anything better as Eagles fans. Hopefully, we knock down the Patriots,” said Thelen.