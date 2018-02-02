PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fans will be betting on Super Bowl LII this weekend, and most of those wagers will be illegal. However, that all could change in a matter of months.
The American Gaming Association estimates Americans will bet about $4.8 billion on the Superbowl. But what most fans may not know is federal law prohibits full-scale sports betting in every state except Nevada.
“Ninety-seven percent of those wagers, or $4.6 billion, will be done illegally,” said Casey Clark, spokesman for the AGA.
The AGA wrote an amicus brief in the Christie vs. NCAA case where New Jersey challenged the federal ban on sports betting.
The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in December and could open the floodgates to sports betting, making office pools, online betting, and more legal in more states.
“The majority of Americans think that this law should be overturned, the majority of Eagles fans think this law should be over turned,” said Clark.
The ruling is due by mid year. While the Patriots are favored to win in wagers, the underdogs’s momentum is building.