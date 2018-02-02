SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You know it’s almost Super Bowl time when animals start predicting the outcome!

Zoo keepers at the Memphis Zoo put flags up in Le Le’s panda enclosure, and he picked the Birds to fly the championship banner.

However, Le Le doesn’t have the best track record. Officials say he’s just 1-3 in his Super Bowl choices.

But he’s not the only one predicting the Eagles will win the big game. At Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas, the stingrays played their own Super Bowl.

They used shells for footballs and dived into two teams. When it was over, it was close, but the Eagles beat the Patriots 3 to 2.

And, at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham, North Carolina, the staff placed a snack on top of a picture of each team’s logo. They then let Florian, a rescue skunk, loose.

Florian sniffed out the winner, darting right toward the Eagles helmet.

