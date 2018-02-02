SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | Super Bowl Parking Restrictions  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new exhibit opens at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University this weekend.

“Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World” is the name of the temporary exhibit at the Academy.

About a dozen live alligators, crocodiles, and caimans are incorporated into the exhibit and there are even ones you can pet.

Mike Kaczmarczik is with the museum’s outreach program, he filled us in on the difference between a crocodile and an alligator.

A chart explaining the difference between crocodiles and alligators.

A chart explaining the difference between crocodiles and alligators.
(credit: John McDevitt)

“If it has an overbite, you are only looking at those top teeth, that is an American alligator. If you are seeing any of the bottom teeth stick out, especially the fourth one back on the bottom jaw, that is going to be a crocodile,” he explained. “So that bottom tooth sticks out even when crocodile’s jaw is closed but you will not see that on the alligator.”

There are interactive exhibits on fossils and how to speak “croc.” The exhibit runs through May 6th.

