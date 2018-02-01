ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The UFC is coming back to Atlantic City.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) says on April 21 fighters will jump into the octagon for UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.
“UFC is a global powerhouse and we proudly welcome them to Historic Boardwalk Hall for one of their limited number of events this year worldwide,” said Bob Mulcahy, CRDA’s Chairman. “This marks the fourth blue-chip event in our 2018 alliance with IMG, which is building steam and impact throughout Atlantic City’s tourism, event and sports sector.”
April’s event marks Atlantic City’s first partnership with the UFC since July of 2014, when Donald Cerrone took on Jim Miller at the Revel.
Later this week, UFC will announce additional information regarding this fight.