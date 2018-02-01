PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Not going to the big game in Minneapolis? No worries, we have you covered with the best spots in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware where you can root on the Philadelphia Eagles… or the Patriots.

Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge

1000 Frankford Ave Suite 1

Philadelphia, PA 19125

(267) 773-7566

On Super Bowl Sunday they’ll be offering the Smoking Eagle Shot for $10 and their Flying Eagle Shot will be free to the entire restaurant every time the Eagles score a touchdown.

NICK’S

2210 Cottman Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149

(215) 745-1292

The restaurant is offering a $40 “All You Can Eat” buffet. They will also offer tons of Super Bowl Sunday deals, including a wide variety of wings.

HOOTERS

Locations in Philadelphia, Delaware and New Jersey

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Locations: Audubon, Bordentown, Boulevard, Drexel Hill, Glassboro, Parx, Robbins, South Philadelphia, Tropicana and Warrington.

Locations in Philadelphia and New Jersey

Stanley’s Tavern

2038 Foulk Road

Wilmington, DE 19810

(302) 475-1887



Stanley’s has 40 Flat Screen TVs and wagering on all the games. They offer $2.50 Bud & Bud Light Pints and 2 for 1 wings , during All NFL Games.

Ernest & Scott Taproom

902 N Market St

Wilmington, DE 19801

The restaurant has 12 brand new 55in TVs (4k high-definition) and 1/2 price appetizers and $3 all draft beers on tap.

P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant

You can order to go or eat in, 52 wings $52. Call your location to order. https://www.pjspub.com/choose.php

Tropicana Casino & Resort Atlantic City

2831 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Bar Olón will be running happy hour pricing on small plates from 4PM until the end of the game showing all the action on every screen! And if that’s not enough, enjoy the largest variety of bottled beers on property for just $3!

Firewaters will be serving $3 Bud and Bud Light drafts during the game to properly cheers with the best phrase of the Football season.

A Dam Good Sports Bar will be showing the game on all TV screens with full surround sound! Plus there’s a drink special for everyone all game long including:

$3 Bud and Bud Light drafts

$5 and $6.50 40oz beers

$6 select martinis

$6 margaritas

$10 bottles of wine

Hooters has to be the place to watch all the excitement. The game will be playing on all the screens with full broadcast audio. And as a special treat for Philly fans (and Instagrammers!), ask your Hooters Girl about making your favorite draft beer green.

Casa Taco is showing the game in their bar, as well as The Corner Bar next door with their signature fun flair. Various food and drink specials will be offered to those in the bar areas. Pro tip, ask your bartender about the Green Tea Shots on special in honor of Philly!

Broadway Burger Bar is offering their burgers and shareable apps, with a drink special (all game long) including:

$5 Ultimat Vodka

$2 Bud Light drafts

$3 Bud Light aluminum punta

$3 Bud, Bud Light, Heineken, Heineken light, Amstel Light, Michelob Ultra bottles

$4 select craft drafts

$6 Roca Patron margaritas and shots

$5 Pyrat Rum

$5 infused vodka martinis

$5 well drinks

$5 Jameson or Crown Apple shots

Chickie’s & Pete’s, which will be showing the game on every single screen while you enjoy their world famous ‘Crabfries’! Drink specials include:

$3.50 Bud and Bud Light draft

$4.50 Shock Top Draft

$7 Jack Daniels mixed drinks

And that’s not all, Philly fans! For all those that come wearing their jerseys, you’ll receive 18% off purchase of a watch at Time After Time in The Quarter!

The Lodge at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest



Blue Cross RiverRink

101 S Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

21 and over

COST: $60 – $65.99

Buy tickets here

The Lodge is heated and has 2 supersized 12′ screens and rustic winter decor, there’s no better place to be! Buy in packs of 2 -10 guest table seatings.

Ticket includes reserved table space for your outing, ALL YOU CAN EAT food proudly provided by no other than Chickies and Petes, and an Open Bar package 6pm-10pm.

Open bar package includes our rotating variety of local craft beers, wine, specialty hot cocktails, and a fine assortment of domestic beers.

Please note acceptable identication will be required in the form of currrent US Federal or State issued ID’s upon checking-in. All food and beverage is non-transferable. Table seating will be determined by The Lodge.

Gratuity is not included with ticket purchase.