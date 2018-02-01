SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
Filed Under:Local TV, Study, Talkers
Credit: Thinkstock

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The secret to a happy marriage may be in your height, according to a study.

Women tend to prefer taller men and that might be a good thing if they want to have a great marriage.

Study Finds Slimmer Women, Taller Men Earn More 

The study found that women who have tall husbands tend to be happier. In the study, researchers surveyed 8,000 participants, and found a correlation between the husband’s height and the wife’s happiness.

Researchers say the more inches separating you height-wise, the better your relationship will be.

However, the study found this is only a factor for the first 18 years of marriage. After 18 years, height doesn’t matter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch