By Joel Balsam, AskMen
Super Bowl LII is just days away and your Philadelphia Eagles are getting into that game winning frame of mind — are you?
A new AskMen and Offers.com 1,000-person survey found that 31.7% of Pennsylvanians have a specific Super Bowl ritual, which is twice as many as New Englanders (15.7%) and above the national average of 27.2%.
Three out of 10 Pennsylvanians gather around the TV or go to the bar with the same friends, while 23% will sit in the same spot every game. Playoff beards aren’t just for hockey fans, as 23% grow some facial hair, while 7% wear a specific game-shirt or jersey, and 15% have a pre-game handshake, dance or chant. Clears throat, “Fly Eagles fly, on the road to victory…”
But what’s a Super Bowl without some munchies? Pennsylvania’s favorite Super Bowl food is pizza, with cheese being the most popular topping for nearly half or the survey’s respondents. And don’t you dare forget the dip! Ranch dip is a must for 36% of Pennsylvanians and wings (34%) or nachos (31%) will be welcome additions to any Super Bowl party.
Pennsylvanians drink an average of 2.7 drinks at their Super Bowl tailgate party. Not great for the gut, but at least they give their arms a bit of exercise. Cornhole is the most popular tailgate game in the state.
Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles airs this Sunday.