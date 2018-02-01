SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Man Who Shot Philadelphia Officer In Name Of ISIS Found Guilty
WAYNE, PA (CBS) — Radnor Township police are investigating what they say appears to be a murder-suicide in Wayne.

Police were called to a home on the 200 block of Highland Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They say they got the call from a concerned neighbor who noticed mail piling up and the cars parked out front.

Inside the house, they found the bodies of a 20-year-old man and a woman they describe as middle-aged.

Radnor police aren’t releasing identities and the official cause of death has not yet been determined. They say, preliminarily, it appears the man shot the woman and then shot himself. They say there is no threat to other residents.

Investigators say the bodies could have been there for about seven days, but the medical examiner will make the final determination.

Police say they had been called to the same home on Jan. 8 for a domestic issue. They say no arrests were made as a result of that call, and they had no further information on who called them that day or exactly why they were called.

