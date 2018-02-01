WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBS) – A new national poll suggests most Americans want President Trump to address the Russia probe head on with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray found 71 percent of respondents want Mister Trump to sit down with Mueller.
“82 percent, in fact, say if he does talk to Mueller, he should do it under oath,” Murray said. “And that’s the vast majority of Democrats, Independents and Republicans alike although they probably have different reasons.”
Democrats want Mueller to find something on the President. Republicans suggest the President has nothing to hide. Murray suggests most Americans believe Mister Trump tried to fire Mueller, despite White House contentions to the contrary.
“62 percent say that they agree with a couple of bipartisan bills that are floating in Congress right now that would prevent the President from firing a Special Counsel without the approval of a panel of federal judges,” Murray added, “which would be a brand new check on Presidential power.”
The poll, conducted earlier this week, has an error margin of plus or minus 3.5 percent.