PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a few good horses and hope you can help.
A team of 26 horses are stabled at the academy in Hersey. New additions are needed as older horses are almost ready to retire.
“If somebody does have a horse they are interested in donating, there are some specifications. We are asking specifically for geldings between the ages of 5 and 15,” said Corporal Adam Reed.
Reed says horses must be 16 or 17 hands tall and free of stable vices.
“They have to be friendly, they have to be approachable. For example, for a small child to pet them on the head or something like that,” said Reed.
Draft breeds and draft crosses are preferred.
“They help us with different events where we might have to control a large crowd. That goes for Philadelphia Eagles games, Philadelphia area concerts,” said Reed.
To arrange a donation or get more information, please contact Corporal Carrie Neidigh at 717-533-3463 or email cneidigh@pa.gov.