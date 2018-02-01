By Joseph Santoliquito

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Patrick Robinson says he didn’t hear much coming from some of the so-called experts, in reference to his chance of making the Eagles. But there was strong speculation that Robinson wouldn’t even get out of training camp.

Now here we are in February and the Eagles are still playing. If not for Robinson, the Eagles wouldn’t be in this position in the first place.

Every time, it seemed, when a big play had to be made on defense, it was Robinson, the nine-year veteran cornerback, making it.

“This is the best year I’ve ever had as a pro,” admitted Robinson, who as a slot corner leads the Eagles with 19 passes defended, has a career-best four interceptions and who jump-started the Eagles’ 38-7 NFC Championship victory over Minnesota with a 50-yard pick-six for the first Eagles’ score. “I think a few things helped me this year. One this is the healthiest I’ve been in years.

“Over the last few years, it was like one nagging injury after another. It was always something keeping me off the field, or unable to play 100 percent. What helped me was that I never got down on myself. I wasn’t too happy with the way I played in training camp, so I worked on improving.

“I stayed focused. Once you start to worry about what people were saying, you’re in trouble. I just kept working. A big help was never paying attention to what the media said. I knew what I had to do to be successful in this defense, and that was to keep grinding, keep working. That’s what I did.”

Robinson said another big factor in his season has been playing with Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod, Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills, Rasul Douglas and Sidney Jones.

“We have a great group that knows and depends on each other,” Robinson said. “A lot of that has to do with communication, which leads to better execution. We’re winning and I’m enjoying it.”

When asked if Robinson would like to remain an Eagle, since he was signed to a one-year deal, he didn’t want to answer. He did say, however, that he likes this team and his teammates, and he has enjoyed playing for the Eagles and is grateful for the opportunity the team has given him.

“You always dream about seasons like this, and I’m getting a chance, at 30, to go to the Super Bowl,” said Robinson, who was a teammate of Jenkins when the two played for New Orleans from 2010-13. “I just missed the Saints winning [the Super Bowl in 2009]. I’m trying to take as much of this in as I can. This team deserves my fullest focus. I’ll address the other stuff after the season. I want to sit back and enjoy this now.”