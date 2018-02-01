MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Religion plays a big role in Nick Foles’ life, so much so that he wants to become a pastor after his playing career is over.

Addressing the media three days before the biggest game of his life, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback said he would like to become a high school pastor because he likes giving back to the kids.

“I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary, and do that in the offseason, because in the offseason there’s a lot of down time, so I wanted to be productive, I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith,” said Foles.

Foles says he shares the struggles he’s been through while talking to middle and high school students.

“When I speak to high schoolers, when I speak to middle schoolers, that’s such a time of young men and young women’s lives that there’s a lot of things that are thrown at them, so much temptation in this world,” said Foles.

Foles also talked about how prayer led him back to the NFL after he thought about retiring. The quarterback said that even if he didn’t return, his “life wouldn’t have been a loss.”

“I would’ve done something else and glorified God in that instance,” Foles told reporters. “The reason I decided to come back is I’ve loved the game of football since I was a kid, I loved playing sports, I loved being part of a team and I knew as a person that the more growth I’ve had and the more opportunity I would have to glorify God and trust in him would be to go back and play football.”

The Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.