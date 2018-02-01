MEDIA, PA (CBS) — While plans are under wraps for a potential parade down Broad Street after the Super Bowl, a Delaware County town, known for its parades, is hosting one Saturday afternoon.

It’s an Eagles Pride Parade set for Media, Delaware County. Long-time Mayor Bob McMahon says there’s no better way to get ready for the big game than by celebrating a now familiar theme.

“One of the key elements to the parade are the underdogs from the local shelter. They’ll be in the parade. The hope is that those dogs will be adopted,” explained McMahon.

Those dogs are from the Providence Animal Shelter. Several marching bands are also lined up and hundreds of white Eagles rally towels will be given out. All to celebrate a team that has captured the imagination of so many fans, including the mayor himself.

“Well, I’ve been an Eagles season-ticket holder for 44 years,” McMahon said.

As for any concerns about a jinx by throwing a parade before the Super Bowl, McMahon didn’t seem too worried about that.

“It’s one more opportunity for Philadelphia area fans to come out and have a good time,” he said.

The parade is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday at State and Monroe Streets.