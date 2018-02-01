PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Special counsel to the president, Kellyanne Conway, sees a bunch of parallels between Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup and the 2016 election. The New Jersey native and Philadelphia Eagles fan told The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that she loves an underdog.

“If you have to put a political cast on it, I’ve told the president that the New England Patriots are like Hillary Clinton. The establishment, you can’t lose, here you come again, you’re in the finals again again and again. Clearly our Philadelphia Eagles, particularly this year are much more like insurgent candidate, ultimately successful, president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Conway and her family were season ticket holders, so she attends games regularly. She says it’s so much fun to be a part of the crowd.

“I’ve sat in boxes before, those are great, but when you’re with the crowd, you really feel like you’re all one of the same. Everybody comes from a diverse background. I have no idea what their politics are, don’t much care, but I can tell you, when you walk around the Linc, you’re quickly reminded that Donald Trump won Pennsylvania.”

When asked if she’s met various Eagles coaches, staff and players, Conway says yes, over the years, but she’ll meet all of them, she hopes, in April.

“When we welcome the new Super Bowl World Champions Philadelphia Eagles to the White House for them to receive their trophies. And I already see a little smack talk from some, (saying) they’re not coming, not coming. That’s OK, I’ll invite a couple more veterans who are Eagles fans. No problem.”

Conway plans on attending the game in Minneapolis and says the president loves her moxie for the team and that he will be watching the game.