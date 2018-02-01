SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Justin Timberlake, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Justin Timberlake is performing the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, but with that, people have a couple of questions in mind about what’s to come.

One of those questions that has been on people’s minds is what will Timberlake be performing?

PETA Urging Fans To Ditch Chicken Wings For Super Bowl And Go Vegan

Timberlake has a new album coming out titled “Man of the Woods,” which will be released on the Feb. 2, so there is a strong chance that we’ll see him perform material from the his latest project. However, Timberlake also has dozens of platinum hits to choose from, such as “Suit & Tie,” “My Love,” and “SexyBack.” Along with his songs, there’s a chance we may hear classic songs from his days with pop group NSYNC.

However, Timberlake said during a Thursday press conference that there will not be an NSYNC reunion at the Super Bowl.

But who will Timberlake be performing with?

Man Guards Rocky Statue To Prevent Vandalism By Non-Eagles Fans

With the exception of Super Bowl LI, most Super Bowl performances involve special guests. In Super Bowl 50, Coldplay called on Beyonce and Bruno Mars. In Super Bowl XLIX, Katy Perry headlined the show and brought with her Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot.

So who might he bring on stage? Could we even see Janet Jackson?

After the highly famous “wardrobe malfunction” at Super Bowl XXXVIII involving the two, many were surprised that Timberlake was given another chance to perform, but not Jackson. There’s a chance that Timberlake may bring Jackson on stage, which many think he should, and cause quite the surprise to make this a memorable halftime show.

Minneapolis Mayor Welcomes Eagles Fans In Funny Video

In any case, Timberlake’s halftime show will be an exciting performance to watch.

Comments (21)
  1. Dave Wruck says:
    February 1, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Super Bowl? What is that?

    Reply Report comment
  2. Joseph L Kibitlewski says:
    February 1, 2018 at 2:16 pm

    Maybe she will take a knee for the national anthem ..

    Reply Report comment
  3. Bobby S (@Apocalusa) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Janet Jackson’s career is over and so is the People’s Republic of NFL.

    Reply Report comment
  4. Don McCoy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    Poor Justin. If there’s some wardrobe “malfunction” in THIS show…nobody will see it! LOL! I mean…aside from the players’ parents…is ANYONE still watching the NFL!?

    Reply Report comment
  5. Arfy Warfy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    There’s NO OTHER talent you could showcase? Timberlake and Jackson…? Idiots.

    Reply Report comment
  6. Eileen Finnin Hargrove says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Will Janet be in full Burka?

    Reply Report comment
  7. Ed Cole says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Cool, will be nice to see how Janet’s tittays have help up since last time.

    Reply Report comment
  8. Brent Taylor says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I’ve watched every Super Bowl but the first first two. Joe Willie is still there in my memory. No need this year. I’m done.

    But if the case were I still a professional football fan, Roger Goodell’s true genius keeps giving me more and more reasons to not tune in. The NFL was tone deaf twenty years ago. Ten years ago, they blew past tone deaf and went straight to Stuck on Stupid. Now, the league is simply folly; something to be ignored.

    Reply Report comment
  9. Bill Penick says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Couldn’t they find some trained monkeys to ride bicycles or a border collie that knows lots of stupid dog tricks. I’d much rather watch something like that than Timberlake and Jackson, whatever they might do.

    Reply Report comment
  10. GodAwfulLiberalMedia (@ObamaIsGodAwful) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    We don’t need to see her other one.

    Reply Report comment
  11. Vladislav Bogomolny says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    I am not interested in NFL

    Reply Report comment
  12. John Schilling says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Just come on topless this time, Janet, and spare everyone the drama.

    Reply Report comment
  13. Snake Plissken (@SnakePlisskenNY) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Yeah, have Janet Jackson again. She’s got another titty we haven’t seen yet.

    Reply Report comment
  14. D.G.F.M.- (F.M.A.P.) (@SistemaColt1927) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Anything’s better than Beyonce’s anti-cop tribute to the Black Panther terrorist organization. And right after that disgraceful performance, the league brought in Comrade Joe Lockhart to direct their hard-left turn, which resulted in the anti-America kneeling. Forward, comrades.

    Reply Report comment
  15. Michael Wm. Gent (@xiam007) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:49 am

    clickbait – both Janet Jackson and NSYNC have already said not golng to happen….

    Reply Report comment
  16. jb80538 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:48 am

    I won’t be watching anyway!

    Reply Report comment
  17. Robert Gendron says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:41 am

    she’ll probably have a drop trou moment just to get back in the news again.

    Reply Report comment
  18. Rohn J (@AfterImage5150) says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:39 am

    please don’t pull out a titty….i don’t want to throw up my chicken wings

    Reply Report comment
  19. Tommy A says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Just have Bruno Mars do SB half-time shows forever.

    Reply Report comment
  20. Douglas Sharp says:
    February 1, 2018 at 11:27 am

    They keep making it easier and easier to not watch this. The NFL is dead!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch