PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Justin Timberlake is performing the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show, but with that, people have a couple of questions in mind about what’s to come.
One of those questions that has been on people’s minds is what will Timberlake be performing?
Timberlake has a new album coming out titled “Man of the Woods,” which will be released on the Feb. 2, so there is a strong chance that we’ll see him perform material from the his latest project. However, Timberlake also has dozens of platinum hits to choose from, such as “Suit & Tie,” “My Love,” and “SexyBack.” Along with his songs, there’s a chance we may hear classic songs from his days with pop group NSYNC.
However, Timberlake said during a Thursday press conference that there will not be an NSYNC reunion at the Super Bowl.
But who will Timberlake be performing with?
With the exception of Super Bowl LI, most Super Bowl performances involve special guests. In Super Bowl 50, Coldplay called on Beyonce and Bruno Mars. In Super Bowl XLIX, Katy Perry headlined the show and brought with her Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot.
So who might he bring on stage? Could we even see Janet Jackson?
After the highly famous “wardrobe malfunction” at Super Bowl XXXVIII involving the two, many were surprised that Timberlake was given another chance to perform, but not Jackson. There’s a chance that Timberlake may bring Jackson on stage, which many think he should, and cause quite the surprise to make this a memorable halftime show.
In any case, Timberlake’s halftime show will be an exciting performance to watch.
