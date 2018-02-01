SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Man Who Shot Philadelphia Officer In Name Of ISIS Found Guilty
By Anita Oh
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Super Bowl LII

MEADOWBROOK, Pa. (CBS) — Eagles fandom has reached all walks of life, including one maternity ward at a local hospital.

Within the maternity ward of Holy Redeemer Hospital, the cries are clear, and loved ones are making sure that in due time, those cries will sound more like this.

Montgomery County Synagogue Holds Eagles Pep Rally For Preschoolers, Kindergartners

“When I knew she was coming this week, I said she was going to be a Super Bowl baby, so I think she’s going to be a good luck charm for our Birds,” said Reyna Cuyjet, who gave birth to her daughter, Blake, on Tuesday.

Adding to the positive energy, hospital volunteers, including Dotti McHale, hand-knit dozens of Eagles caps for the newborns.

“Oh, it’s precious, precious,” McHale said. “I hope they win. They deserve it. They waited a long time. I’d like to see them win.”

A sole Patriots fan arrived, too.

The hype is growing across the region just like the newborns, and fans believe the Birds will bring home a win.

Eagles Super Bowl Pump Up Video Will Give You Chills

It seems when at birth, you’re donned in green, you bleed green — a loyalty that doesn’t fade with age.

“You’re not allowed in my house if you’re any other fan. [My daughter] has to be a fan. It’s the law,” Cuyjet joked.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch