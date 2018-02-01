PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who shot a Philadelphia police officer in the name of ISIS has been found guilty.

A jury convicted Edward Archer on attempted murder charges in the ambush shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett in 2016.

The jury deliberated for just two-and-a-half hours before delivering their guilty verdict.

Hartnett was shot while sitting in his patrol car in 2016 at 60th and Spruce Streets in West Philadelphia.

The prosecution showed the jury overwhelming evidence, including the bullet-riddled car, video of the shooting, and Hartnett’s radio call following the shooting.

On Wednesday, prosecutors played a videotaped statement that Archer made to detectives after his arrest.

In the video, Archer is sitting in a hospital gown, and when questioned, he says, “I did what I did because I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State.”

He goes on to say that police officers enforce a law other than Allah’s law and he will fight against disbelievers.

When asked by the judge if he wanted to testify, Archer refused to answer and said only, “Speak to Allah.”

Archer would not cooperate with his defense team during the trial.

Archer’s sentencing has been scheduled for May 14.