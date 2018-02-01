PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Eagles players are reportedly under the weather as the team prepares for the Super Bowl.
According to ESPN, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan and cornerback Ronald Darby missed Thursday’s media availability. Darby did practice today, but Jernigan was unable to practice because of the illness and will be held out of Friday’s practice as well.
Mychal Kendricks tells ESPN he’s getting over an illness.
PETA Urging Fans To Ditch Chicken Wings For Super Bowl And Go Vegan
“I’m getting over it right now. It’s like a cold, dude. I don’t know. The whole team has it, though,” said linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who clarified that he didn’t mean that literally everyone on the team is sick. “I don’t think it had anything to do with us being out here. I think it started sometime last week. Something we’ve got to get through. We’ll be fine. It’s not that big of a deal.”
According to NFL.com, Pederson described Jernigan’s illness as “a 24-hour deal.”