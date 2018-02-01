PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dyeing your hair green for the big game to show your loyalty to the Eagles does not mean you have to make a long term commitment to the look.
Tasha Jetter, a hair stylist at the Laurentius Salon in South Philadelphia, says no longer do you have to use Kool-Aid and peroxide to turn your hair a new hue for a cheap short-term shake up.
“Lots of hair sprays come tinted now in different colors, you can get a green one and make your own fun design, that’s very temporary. You can wash it out,” Jetter explained.
She says, if your looking to turn your hair green for the Eagles on Sunday, there are a few steps you should take before you put any dye in it.
“Make sure your hair is freshly trimmed and healthy before you do any kind of dyieng,” said Jetter.
As far as long-term dyeing goes, she says to leave that to the professionals.