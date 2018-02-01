PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after two people are killed in a house fire in North Philadelphia.
The fire broke out just after midnight on the 1300 block of West Toronto Street.
Firefighters say they arrived to heavy fire on the first floor and found two people inside.
Neighbors say the victims, a man and a woman, were siblings. They were longtime residents in the neighborhood and grew up there with their mother. Neighbors tell Eyewitness News the brother lived at the home taking care of his sister.
No one else was injured.