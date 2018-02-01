SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Man Who Shot Philadelphia Officer In Name Of ISIS Found Guilty
By Andrew Kramer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The numbers will likely be going up soon, but Wing Bowl 26 participants learned their official eating weight at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia Thursday night.

Gerry “Iceman” Spearing was the first contestant to get on the scale ahead of his eighth Wing Bowl appearance.

“I would describe it as just a big, fun, self-depricating party,” he says.

But perhaps nobody knows Wing Bowl better than five-time champion Bill “El Wingador” Simmons.

“It’s an incredible event” he says. “Philadelphia embraced it with open arms and what better city to have it?”

El Wingador no longer eats competitvely, but John “Oink Oink” Bradley does. He’s been been a Wing Bowl contestant since 2008, and will be out there once again.

“It’s usually insane, but this year is probably going to be taken to a whole different level with the Eagles being in the Super Bowl,” he says.

El Wingador agrees.

“Pretty girls, wings, Eagles fans,” he says. “Your cell phones will never die because there’s going to be so much energy in there. You’re going to feel it.”

If the weigh-in was any indication, expect their predictions about the Eagles impact on Wing Bowl to be correct.

