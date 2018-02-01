PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The modern English Gothic church is imposing, second only to the soaring Eagles spirit that’ll rise out of Resurrection of Our Lord parish in Rhawnhurst on Sunday.

“Everyone has high spirits right now, this is a great time to be in Philadelphia and be a Philadelphian,” James DeGrassa, the church’s pastor, said.

“So, catching that spirit at mass is important and praying with that spirit is always good.”

There are the green lights, and the standard green vestments for this time of year. They’ll also add green votive candles to the church.

For far too long, the Eagles have been in the shadows, dashed by loss.

From the pews – they’ll be praying.

“We’re only going to do songs with Eagles,” DeGrassa said.

Aside from the hymn, On Eagles Wings, Resurrection Parish will also be doing a whole batch of Eagles-related songs

“The music director, she re-wrote the Alleluia to the Eagles fight song, the melody of the song,” DeGrassa said.

“The kind of knew it was the Fight Song, but not at first.”

All of this — a good intention mass for the Eagles — got its start with a social media post.

“It went crazy, it went viral, as my grand mom said it went virus.”

And they’ll even be blessing throats at Mass — you know, so you can scream louder at your TV.

“I said if you get your throat blessed, you can cheer louder, scream louder,” DeGrassa said. “And your throat won’t hurt Monday morning.”