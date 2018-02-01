PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lottery registration is now open for this year’s Blue Cross Broad Street Run.
Lottery entries are being taken on the Broad Street Run’s website through the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 16 with the winner’s being announced a few days later. The entry fee is $53, but entrants won’t be charged unless they are selected.
Race Director Jim Marino says entries can be for individuals or groups of up to seven. He also says you can skip the lottery by signing up with one of five charities.
“The American Cancer Society has been our partner since 1982. We have the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Student Run Philly Style, Back On My Feet Philadelphia Chapter, and our newest charity is the American Association for Cancer Research,” said Marino.
Tenured runners must enter the lottery, but can also get themselves a guaranteed spot by emailing organizers.
Last year, nearly 50,000 entries were received with 40,000 being selected to run.