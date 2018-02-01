SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
Credit: Bacon Me Crazy

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – You can’t buy happiness, but you get bacon with pretty much anything you order at “Bacon Me Crazy” in Phoenixville.

Bacon Me Crazy Chef Justin Wyatt whips up candied bacon, pancake battered-bacon, bacon cinnamon rolls, bacon-wrapped mozzarella sticks, bacon burgers, bacon cheesesteaks, bacon mac and cheese, bacon blue fries and, of course, stacks of bacon.

Credit: Nina Lea Photography/Bacon Me Crazy

Credit: Nina Lea Photography/Bacon Me Crazy

The bacon-themed cafe and market opened its doors to the public on Wednesday morning. Breakfast and lunch is available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the market portion is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the lounge is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All of Bacon Me Crazy’s pork products are farm raised and fed a vegetarian diet.

Credit: Nina Lea Photography/Bacon Me Crazy

Credit: Nina Lea Photography/Bacon Me Crazy

“Bacon Me Crazy” is located at 119 Main Street in Phoenixville.

You can check out their full menu here.

