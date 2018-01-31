SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Rep. Bob Brady Won't Seek Re-election    
By David Madden
David Madden

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — The last Executive Order from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is targeted at jump starting the state’s wind power industry.

The Offshore Wind Economic Development Act was signed by Murphy’s predecessor, Chris Christie, almost eight years ago. But little’s been done about it.

“The status quo that has stifled development ends now,” Murphy told KYW Newsradio during an event at the Atlantic City Wind Farm. “New Jersey will lead again and our goal must be to generate 3,500 megawatts of offshore wind energy, enough to power nearly 1.5 million homes by the year 2030.”

Not to mention provide the systems to manufacture those offshore windmills in places like Paulsboro, where the port was recently upgraded.

Officials say the delay has allowed competing states, most notably Maryland, the chance to in effect copy New Jersey’s efforts. This order prompts state agencies in  Trenton to begin catching up.

