PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa and Dunkin’ Donuts are getting into the Super Bowl spirit by offering coffee deals to Philadelphia Eagles fans.
Wawa announced Wednesday that it will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Sunday leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia.
“At Wawa, we’ve always had a special connection to the Philadelphia culture and its sports teams, and we get just as excited as our customers do when one of them is playing for a chance to win a championship. So, in honor of this year’s football team and to toast this championship game, we are thrilled to offer free any size coffee until kickoff to customers across the Mid-Atlantic,” Chris Gheysens, president and CEO of Wawa, said in a statement.
Not to be outdone, Dunkin’ Donuts is offering Eagles fans 52-cent medium coffee when they pay with their DD Perks-enrolled card. That offer expires on Sunday.
The Eagles take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.