By Deirdre Walsh, Lauren Fox and Jeremy Diamond

WASHINGTON (CNN/CBS) — A train carrying members of Congress — including House Speaker Paul Ryan — to their legislative retreat in West Virginia hit a truck Wednesday, multiple sources told CNN.

The White House says one person died in the crash, but no lawmakers or staff were seriously injured.

An aide confirmed Ryan was on the train and is fine. Separately, a congressman on the train told CNN most of the staff and members on the train are OK.

“No serious injuries on the train,” another source said, adding there were only “bumps and bruises” for those on the train.

The Amtrak train left Union Station in Washington earlier Wednesday, and was carrying members of Congress, as well as their spouses, some family members and aides to the lawmakers. They are stopped on the tracks outside of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rep. John Faso, a New York Republican, who was on the train that crashed, said he was able to see the truck that hit the train, and that he was told that injuries were expected from people in the truck, not the train.

“There was (what) looks like a tractor trailer carrying trash that was hit by the train,” Faso, who said he was in the third car of the train, told CNN.

“I think everyone on the train is OK,” Faso said. “I don’t know that for sure, it’s a long train. But most of the concern is for the people outside.”

Republican members of Congress were on their way for a retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, starting Wednesday and ending Friday. Vice President Mike Pence, who was not on the train, is scheduled to speak to members later Wednesday and President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the event tomorrow.

One GOP source was unsure how many members of Congress were on the train or how many people were injured, but said there were injuries.

That source said members “hit the deck.”

Other Republican members of Congress tweeted that they were OK in the moments after the crash.

“I am safe and was not on board the train in West Virginia. Thank you to those who have reached out and please pray for the safety of all involved,” Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, tweeted.

“Our train heading to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has been involved in an accident. I am safe but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train & treating the truck drivers. Praying….,” Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma tweeted.

“.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier,” California’s Rep. Jeff Denham tweeted, with a picture of the Amtrak train.

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Rep. Greg Walden, an Oregon Republican, tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.