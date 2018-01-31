PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a woman who allegedly abducted another woman and robbed her in the city’s Summerdale section last week.
Police say the female suspect, believed to be in her mid-30s, approached the 24-year-old victim in the parking lot of a Walmart on Roosevelt Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. last Thursday.
Police say the suspect forced the victim into her own car at knife point, then made her drive to an ATM on Rising Sun Avenue where she made the victim withdraw $500.
The suspect left with the cash, and was last seen at a Wawa on Erie Avenue getting out of an early 2000’s vehicle that resembled a Lincoln Town car with a dark roof.
Anyone with information should call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251, or the Philadelphia Police anonymous tip line.