PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not going to be in front of a TV for the Super Bowl on Sunday and need a way to watch the game? Here are a couple ways to follow the game.

According to CNET, you can use two different apps to watch the game on your phone: the NFL Mobile app and the Yahoo Sports app.

However, you are unable to use those apps to watch the Super Bowl on a tablet or a connected device.

You can also listen to the game on 94.1 WIP.

The Eagles face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

