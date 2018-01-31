PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not going to be in front of a TV for the Super Bowl on Sunday and need a way to watch the game? Here are a couple ways to follow the game.
According to CNET, you can use two different apps to watch the game on your phone: the NFL Mobile app and the Yahoo Sports app.
However, you are unable to use those apps to watch the Super Bowl on a tablet or a connected device.
You can also listen to the game on 94.1 WIP.
The Eagles face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.