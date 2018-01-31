PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Politicians in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts are going all in for the Super Bowl matchup between the Eagles and the Patriots.
The bet is between U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), and Bob Casey (D-Penn.) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.).
If the Eagles win, Senators Warren and Markey have wagered Massachusetts-brewed beers, including an assortment from Jack’s Abby of Framingham, Notch of Salem, Flying Dreams of Worcester and Cisco of Nantucket.
“John Adams once said, ‘Facts are stubborn things.’ So here are some facts: Tom Brady is the GOAT, the Patriots are Not Done, and New England is ready to win our sixth Super Bowl,” said Senators Warren and Markey. “In consolation to Senators Toomey and Casey, we will be united at game’s end when our team lifts the Lombardi Trophy and says, ‘Tonight, we are ALL Patriots.’”
If the Patriots win, Senators Casey and Toomey have wagered Philly Cheesesteaks and beer from Yards Brewing Company.
“While we’d love to share some Pennsylvania food and drink with our colleagues, we’re confident that Doug Pederson and the Eagles will be marching down Broad Street following a big Super Bowl win,” said Senators Casey and Toomey. “Nick Foles has admirably stepped in for Carson Wentz and the defensive line has caused opposing offenses headaches all year, which should deflate Tom Brady. Eagles fans have been waiting almost sixty years for another championship; needless to say Super Bowl Sunday cannot come soon enough. Fly, Eagles Fly.”
Let’s go Eagles!