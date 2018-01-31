Philadelphia (CBS) – When it comes to the outcome of upcoming midterm elections, health care is the biggest concern for former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.

Santorum told The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that, yes, President Donald Trump did speak about repealing the individual mandate in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, but Republicans have not fully dealt with this issue.

“I mean you’ve got health care costs just skyrocketing for the 30 million people who are in the individual and small group market, and for those who are employed in these major plans, if they lose that employment, they’re going to end up with a system that’s not functioning, that is too expensive. This is a big problem. And the fact that Republicans have not dealt with this issue is going to demoralize our base because we ran on ‘repeal and replace’ and we didn’t get it done.”

Santorum adds “that Republicans have moved on in Congress and (if) you look at every poll that’s out there in every race, health care is still the number one issue out there that Republicans have not solved. That to me is going to come back to bite them if they don’t do something.”