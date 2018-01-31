SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  WEATHER ALERT: Monday-Tuesday SnowForecastBlog| Radar | Weather App     
By Chris Stigall
Filed Under:Rick Santorum

Philadelphia (CBS) –  When it comes to the outcome of upcoming midterm elections, health care is the biggest concern for former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum.

Santorum told The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that, yes, President Donald Trump did speak about repealing the individual mandate in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, but Republicans have not fully dealt with this issue.

“I mean you’ve got health care costs just skyrocketing for the 30 million people who are in the individual and small group market, and for those who are employed in these major plans, if they lose that employment, they’re going to end up with a system that’s not functioning, that is too expensive. This is a big problem. And the fact that Republicans have not dealt with this issue is going to demoralize our base because we ran on ‘repeal and replace’ and we didn’t get it done.”

Santorum adds “that Republicans have moved on in Congress and (if) you look at every poll that’s out there in every race, health care is still the number one issue out there that Republicans have not solved. That to me is going to come back to bite them if they don’t do something.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch