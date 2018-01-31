PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ray Didinger slow played it.

In his final prediction of the season, the Hall Of Fame analyst talked about how New England is 15-0 in the playoffs against teams they haven’t played in the regular season. He talked about all the Super Bowl experience the Patriots have and the importance of it. But ultimately, Didinger — who is 16-2 at picking Eagles game this season — chose the Birds to win the Super Bowl.

How will the 71-year-old Philadelphia native feel if the Eagles do actually win their first Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday?

“If they actually win this thing on Sunday, yeah I’m gonna feel it,” Didinger said on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “I’m gonna feel it for my family, I’m gonna feel it for the city. I think it’s the best sports town in America, I think it’s the best sports fans in America that waited a long time for this moment, and if it happens Sunday night I’m gonna feel good for millions of people.”

Didinger says he will immediately think of his parents and grandparents, all of whom are no longer with us.

“My parents and my grandparents,” Didinger said when asked who he will think about first if the Eagles beat the Patriots. “They’re all gone. But the last time they won this thing in 1960 we were all together in the east stands at Franklin Field watching it happen. If the confetti starts falling on Nick Foles on Sunday night, the first people I’m going to think about are my parents and grandparents. I think that’s true across the city.

“Family is so tied in to what people feel about this team, that everybody is going to feel exactly the same thing, ‘I wish grandpa was here. I was Uncle Bill was here. I wish they could all share in this.’ Or, if they are still here, they’re all gonna share in it together.”