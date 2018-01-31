PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ever wonder why some employees are not bothered by abusive bosses? They may be psychopaths, according to a new study.
The study, published last month in the Journal of Business Ethics, says “primary psychopaths” are able to brush off abusive managers and get ahead. They tend to under-react emotionally, lack anxiety and be highly narcissistic.
And although being a psychopath might be seen as a negative trait, researchers say that people high in psychopathy actually do better in an abusive atmosphere because they are able to perform well in stressful contexts.
However, researchers found that abusive supervisors may empower employees with characteristics that hold strong potential to damage the organization.