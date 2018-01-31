SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Rep. Bob Brady Won't Seek Re-election    
Filed Under:Local TV, Study, Talkers
One-fifth of American workers have experienced hostility in the workplace, study says. Transitioning to a poor quality job causes more biological indicators of stress than staying unemployedCredit: CNN

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Ever wonder why some employees are not bothered by abusive bosses? They may be psychopaths, according to a new study.

Get Paid With More Vacation Time Or A Raise? New Study May Surprise You 

The study, published last month in the Journal of Business Ethics, says “primary psychopaths” are able to brush off abusive managers and get ahead. They tend to under-react emotionally, lack anxiety and be highly narcissistic.

And although being a psychopath might be seen as a negative trait, researchers say that people high in psychopathy actually do better in an abusive atmosphere because they are able to perform well in stressful contexts.

Researchers: A Bad Work Environment Can Be Bad For Your Health 

However, researchers found that abusive supervisors may empower employees with characteristics that hold strong potential to damage the organization.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch