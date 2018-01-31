PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Infection and undiagnosed diseases are two major reasons for death in underdeveloped countries, but they are not the biggest factors.
According to the World Health Organization, poor nutrition contributes to more than 50% of deaths worldwide.
One out of two children in Africa with severe malnutrition dies during hospital treatment due to inappropriate care.
One out of four preschool children suffers from under-nutrition.
This can seriously affect a child’s mental and physical development. One of the biggest issues is vitamin deficiency.
A third of people in developing countries are affected. As a result, they’re more subject to infection, birth defects, even impaired physical and psychological development.
These issues are critical, and they just cannot be ignored anymore.