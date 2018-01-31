SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Will it be Brady or Foles? The loser of a Super Bowl bet between the Philadelphia and New England zoos will name its next newborn goat after the winning team’s quarterback.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is known by many as the G.O.A.T [Greatest of All Time], and the Philadelphia Zoo is hoping to get Zoo New England to name its goat after the Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

“Playing off the whole goat moniker, we have adorable goats here, the New England zoo has adorable goats there,” said Dana Lombardo, with the Philadelphia Zoo. “Both of us are expecting births in the next few months, and so we just though it was natural and how adorable it would it be to have a goat named Foles at the New England zoo.”

The wager comes on the heels of an original bet among six zoos, including Zoo New England, and the Philadelphia Zoo. CEOs for the losing zoos will have to sport the winning NFL team’s gear, clean an animal exhibit and each will have to donate $1,000 to programs chosen by the winning zoos.

