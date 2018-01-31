SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Rep. Bob Brady Won't Seek Re-election    
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia’s own and former La Salle University men’s basketball standout Rasual Butler was killed in a car crash on Wednesday morning in Studio City, California. He was 38 years old.

“This is a real tragedy to the La Salle community and to all who knew Rasual,” Bill Bradshaw, La Salle’s director of athletics, said. “He was a terrific basketball player, a great teammate and a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and families of Rasual and his wife, Leah.”

Butler played for La Salle from 1998-2002, finishing his college career with 2,125 points.

The Philadelphia native and Roman Catholic High School product was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat. Butler played 14 years in the NBA.

 

