By Tim Jimenez
eagles 2017, Super Bowl LII

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) – The mayor of Minneapolis had a little fun while “welcoming” Eagles fans who are in town for the Super Bowl.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey played the role of proud Super Bowl host for much of the 54-second video that was released by Sports Illustrated.

“We’ve got the lakes that encircle our city. The Mississippi River runs right down the center of it.”

And then he had a message for the visiting fans.

“A big welcome to the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles fans. For the Eagles fans, don’t worry, we’re gonna be greasing all the lamp posts so you feel right at home.”

And the video wraps up with, what is portrayed to be an outtake.

“Are we seriously welcoming the bleeping Eagles fans?”

Frey adding salt to his salutation. It was the Eagles, of course, who steamrolled his Minnesota Vikings on the way to the Super Bowl.

