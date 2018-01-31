PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For the third night in a row, a die-hard Eagles fan paces in front of the Rocky statue which sits at the entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia.

A few weeks ago someone put Vikings attire on Rocky during the weekend of the NFC Championship game. Last week, the same thing happened with Patriots gear.

But Eagles fan Jordy Demcher says he’s not taking any chances when it comes to any Patriots getting their hands on the famous statue.

Demcher says it’s his job to defend the statue and what it stands for—“hope.”

He is confident 2018 is Philly’s year for a Super Bowl win and he is proud to watch over this statue.

“This means everything to me. A lot of people will sit there and say this is ridiculous people from Philly there going to protect a statue of a fictional character. We know that Rocky is a movie character and portrayed by Sylvester Stallone. We know he’s not real. We’re not idiots. This statue, to Philadelphia, it means more. It’s a metaphor. It’s a metaphor for hope. It’s a metaphor that says that greatness can come out of this city and that’s what I’m out here protecting. I’m not necessarily just protecting Rocky. I’m protecting the hopes and dreams of this city,” Demcher said.

Demcher plans to be out here for a few hours every night until the Super Bowl. He’s encouraging others to help him with his guard duties.