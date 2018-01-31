LOVE ROCKS this Valentine’s Day with a gift card from Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa. Get $10 off any Himalayan Salt Stone or Hot Stone Massage Gift Card or Save $20 on spa packages at Guest Pricing. Visit the Hand and visit one of their 50 Locations throughout Southern New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania including the Lehigh Valley to pick up your Valentine’s Day gift cards today. Give the gift of relaxation to that special someone. Restrictions apply, see spa for details. Visit handandstonespas.com
Up to five (5) KYW Insider Club Members will win a gift card valid for a 50 minute massage or a 50 minute facial at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa (guest pricing, non-member value). Enter now!