PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Both the Eagles and Patriots participated in Super Bowl LII media availability at the Mall of America on Wednesday, and Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox had a little fun during his turn with reporters.

Cox elected to wear a wrestling mask while seated at a riser for his Q&A with reporters.

“I feel stronger, faster than ever right now,” Cox said, flexing his right arm, after fitting the tight lucha libre mask, revealing just his eyes and mouth, over his head.

Cox said the mask was a gift from a reporter from Mexico, where lucha libre, a form of professional wrestling, was made popular. It inspired the 2006 movie “Nacho Libre,” starring Jack Black.

“He told me to put in on and take a picture, so I just kept it on the whole time, and I thought I would look cool during this interview,” Cox said.

The mask started itching, but Cox refused to take it off.

“That means the power is about to kick in,” he said.

It also sounds like Cox is keeping the mask as a souvenir.

“He’s not getting it back, by the way,” he said.

Another interesting moment Wednesday came when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady revealed he has been bitten by two dogs in his life.

The first time was when he was little, at his grandfather’s farm in Minnesota.

“I gave the dog a bone and went down to give the dog a kiss and was bit right through my lip,” Brady said. “That was pretty rough.”

The second dog bite came as a Patriot, and he’s got a scar on his quadriceps from that one. Brady and other Patriots were meeting military members, who had been training at the stadium. Brady, though, didn’t realize there were dogs on the field.

“I raised my arms up over my head,” Brady said. “Right when I raised my arm up, the dog jumped up, and I guess was going for my neck. And the guy grabbed the dog back down, and the dog got my thigh on the way down.

“So I was standing there with a bunch of tough guys, and they all saw it. And they’re like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course I’m OK.’ But I could feel the cut, but obviously I couldn’t say anything … so I just sucked it up for like an hour.”

