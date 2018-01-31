Local Jeweler Giving Away 2 Tickets To Super Bowl 2018

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thinking about popping the question? Bernie Robbins Jewelers says they are sending one lucky customer to the Super Bowl.
There’s one catch—the customer must purchase an engagement ring valued at $50,000 or more.
“Born and raised as Eagles fans, we couldn’t be prouder of this team. This year, in particular, we have a truly unique team with a terrific organization and coaching staff behind them” said Harvey Rovinsky, Owner of Bernie Robbins Jewelers. “We wanted to show our support for our home team and give our loyal customers a way to participate in the excitement. We can’t think of a better proposal story for Eagles fans!”
The two tickets are for seats located at the 45-yard line, Section 312 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bernie Robbins has multiple businesses in the area, including Villanova and Newtown in Pennsylvania, and Somers Point and Marlton in New Jersey.