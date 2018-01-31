SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — No matter how much pain, Philadelphia Eagles fans remain committed to their Bids all the same.

Haley Parks from Williamstown, New Jersey has some strong feelings about the Birds after having her teeth pulled and receiving heavy anesthesia.

“Did I miss the Super Bowl?” Parks asked, with a distraught look on her face.

She was quickly reminded that she did not.

Parks appears to be ready to fight tooth and nail to see the Eagles versus the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

 

