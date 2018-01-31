PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There may not be many people on the job on the morning after the Super Bowl, especially if the Eagles win. Are businesses ready for that?

Should the Eagles win the Super Bowl, don’t look for many people to be on time for work on Monday.

“I talked to the building manager,” said one Eagles fan. “Since she’s an avid Eagles fan I told her it’s up to you to keep this job site closed so we can attend the parade.”

That’s actually a good way to build a positive work environment, says Bernie Dagenais, president of the Main Line Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s not every day that the Eagles get into the Super Bowl. And I think when employers have the opportunity to provide their employees with a little bit of flexibility that’s something that’s going to endear them to their employees,” Dagenais said. “If you can cut someone a little bit of slack, I think they’re going to appreciate it. It’s only going to be good for that place of employment.”

At the industrial engineering firm Day & Zimmermann, spokeswoman Sue Watts says they’re offering a little slack if the Birds win.

“I definitely think it’s going to be a more positive, more spirited workplace,” Watts said. “Especially, enabling people to wear their Eagles jerseys.”

But they’re still required to report for work on time.