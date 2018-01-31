PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Turning 50 at SB 52
On Wednesday, Eagles coach Doug Peterson celebrates the big 50 before the biggest game of his life.
“It’s a great day, not only because it’s my birthday –my wife is here and my family will be here later in the week– to be able to celebrate this with them and with the team and to be in this game, obviously is an honor. If somehow we can pull out a victory will be an icing on the cake.”
The Eagles met with the media before practice. Many were hearing about Doug’s milestone birthday for the first time.
“We are gonna try to get him a win,” said LeGarrette Blount.
So other than a Super Bowl win, what do you get the head coach for his birthday?!
“A great Wednesday practice would be number 2 that would be the only gift I’d love to give Doug right now,” said Zach Ertz.
“Häagen-Dazs ice cream, that’s his thing ,” said Nelson Agholor. “Vanilla Häagen-Dazs, not that fake stuff.