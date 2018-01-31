Daryl Hall & John Oates Present: HOAGIENATION FESTIVAL 2018
Saturday, May 26 at Festival Pier
Live On Stage:
- Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Train
- Fitz and the Tantrums
- Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers
- And more TBA
NEW FOR THIS YEAR – We are hosting an exclusive HoagieNation Pre-Party & Culinary Celebration on Friday, May 25 at The Fillmore Philadelphia! The pre–party will feature live music & a chef driven hoagie experience! Access to the pre–party is included with all Gold VIP & Silver HoagieNation Packages. All info at HoagieNation.com
Up to five (5) KYW Insider Club Members can enter to win a pair (2) of general admission tickets to this show on May 26th at Festival Pier! Enter to win: