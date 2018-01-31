SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Rep. Bob Brady Won't Seek Re-election    
Sponsored By KYW/LiveNation

Provided by LiveNation

Daryl Hall & John Oates Present: HOAGIENATION FESTIVAL 2018

Saturday, May 26 at Festival Pier

Live On Stage:

  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Train
  • Fitz and the Tantrums
  • Tommy Conwell & The Young Rumblers
  • And more TBA

NEW FOR THIS YEAR – We are hosting an exclusive HoagieNation Pre-Party & Culinary Celebration on Friday, May 25 at The Fillmore Philadelphia! The pre–party will feature live music & a chef driven hoagie experience! Access to the pre–party is included with all Gold VIP & Silver HoagieNation Packages. All info at HoagieNation.com 

Up to five (5) KYW Insider Club Members can enter to win a pair (2) of general admission tickets to this show on May 26th at Festival Pier! Enter to win:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch