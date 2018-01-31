PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will get their Super Bowl eve message from Hall Of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, according to Gil Brandt.
Doug Pederson confirmed the news on Wednesday.
Favre, 48, was a teammate of Pederson for seven years while the two played for the Green Bay Packers. Pederson backed up Favre from 1995-1998 and then again from 2001-2004.
In the 2004 Divisional Playoff game against the Eagles, Favre threw an interception to Brian Dawkins to propel the Eagles into the NFC Championship game and eventually the Super Bowl.
The Eagles previously heard from Kobe Bryant before the team’s Week 14 game in Los Angeles against the Rams.
The Eagles will face the Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
Andrew PorterMore from Andrew Porter