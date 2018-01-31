PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Democratic Congressman Bob Brady won’t seek re-election following a campaign finance probe.

Brady will be holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes as Brady’s emails have been the subject of an FBI investigation into payments his campaign allegedly made to his opponent in 2012 to encourage him to drop out of the race.

CBS3 learned in November that Brady’s name is mentioned in this federal search warrant application, but to be clear he is not indicted. Paperwork indicates federal agents wanted to search his AOL account for emails.

In a statement to CBS3, Brady said that he is no longer under investigation by the Justice Department.

“This decision was not the result of any deal negotiated by my attorneys and the DOJ,” Brady said. “Now that this cloud over my reputation has been removed, I have decided to announce my decision to retire from the U.S. Congress at the end of my current term in office.”

In October, two campaign aides to the longtime congressman made their first appearance in federal court following a grand jury indictment. The two were charged with conspiracy and related offenses. The government says Ken Smukler and Donald Jones paid off Brady’s 2012 political rival, Judge Jimmie Moore, and tried to hide it.

Prosecutors say Smukler and Jones sent a total of $90,000 to Moore’s campaign so Moore would drop out of the race. Authorities allege the pair tried to disguise the cash as an election poll. To date, Brady has not been charged.

Moore pleaded guilty to accepting payments. He resigned from his post as a judge in September.

Brady’s attorney, Jim Eisenhower, previously told CBS3 that his client is not a target in the FBI’s investigation.

“We don’t think there’s really anything new here. Congressman Brady is not a target of the investigation. We’ve been cooperating with the Department of Justice for months. The 5-year-old emails in question were turned over in April,” said Eisenhower.