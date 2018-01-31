SUPER BOWL 52: Eagles-Patriots February 4 | Complete Eagles Coverage  | CBS Boston Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bernie Robbins Jewelers says they are sending one lucky customer to the Super Bowl.

There’s one catch—the customer must purchase an engagement ring valued at $50,000 or more.

“Born and raised as Eagles fans, we couldn’t be prouder of this team. This year, in particular, we have a truly unique team with a terrific organization and coaching staff behind them” said Harvey Rovinsky, Owner of Bernie Robbins Jewelers. “We wanted to show our support for our home team and give our loyal customers a way to participate in the excitement. We can’t think of a better proposal story for Eagles fans!”

Bernie Robbins Jewelers Giving Away 2 Tickets To The Super Bowl

Credit: Bernie Robbins

The two tickets are for seats located at the 45-yard line, Section 312 at  U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bernie Robbins has multiple businesses in the area, including Villanova and Newtown in Pennsylvania, and Somers Point and Marlton in New Jersey.

